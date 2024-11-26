Rams WR Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI hours after loss to Eagles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Demarcus Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass against Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested early on Monday morning on suspicion of DUI, according to the NFL Network's Clayton Holloway .

Robinson was pulled over around 5:15 a.m. on Monday, just hours after the Rams’ 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium the night before. Officers said Robinson was driving faster than 100 miles per hour on a freeway in the Los Angeles area before they initiated a traffic stop.

Officers then “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” and Robinson was arrested on suspicion of a DUI. He was cited and then released.

Robinson is in his second season with the Rams this fall. He had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. He’s racked up 384 yards and six touchdowns on 26 catches this season, his ninth in the league. The 30-year-old signed a one-year, $4 million deal to return to the Rams this past offseason.

The Rams have not yet commented on Robinson’s arrest. The team dropped to 5-6 on the season on Sunday, which marked their second loss in their last three games. They will take on the New Orleans Saints next on Sunday in Louisiana.

