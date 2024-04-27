Quiz: How well do you know RFK Jr.'s policy positions?

Candidate RFK Jr. Holds Cesar Chavez Day Event As He Pushes Latino Outreach In His Presidential Bid LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends a Cesar Chavez Day event at Union Station on March 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The 70-year-old candidate is pushing Latino outreach in a long shot Independent bid in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Polls show third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drawing roughly 8% support from voters in the 2024 presidential race. While that's not nearly enough to beat either President Biden or former President Donald Trump, his standing could help decide a close race between his main rivals.

The son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s candidacy has resonated with voters who are skeptical that vaccines — including the ones developed against COVID-19 — are safe. Citing his efforts to spread vaccine misinformation, however, many in Kennedy’s own family have come out in support of Biden.

