QB Zach Wilson gets reported 1-year deal with Dolphins

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24: Zach Wilson #4 of the Denver Broncos looks on before the start of the third quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 29-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have a new backup quarterback for Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins struck a one-year, $6 million deal with Zach Wilson on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson, who the New York Jets took with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, struggled as a starter in New York. The team eventually moved on, and he spent last season on the Broncos' roster in Denver — though he didn't make it into a game.

Tyler Huntley served as Tagovailoa's backup last season, but he's set to become a free agent.