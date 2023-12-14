QB Joe Flacco, Browns agree to 1-year deal, includes incentives for wins

Joe Flacco Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks downfield during NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Joe Flacco is no longer on the Cleveland Browns practice squad thanks to a one-year deal he signed on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal includes $4.05 million in incentives for wins.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Flacco would remain the team's starting quarterback after the Browns' 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

At 8-5, Cleveland currently owns the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture and has four more games remaining. Schefter broke down the pay scale for Flacco to reach the total amount.

For each win Flacco secures, he'd reportedly earn $75,000. Should he win a wild-card game, then he'd add an additional $250,000 to his earnings. For a divisional win, it would double to $500,000, an AFC Championship win would net him $1 million and $2 million for a Super Bowl victory.

In two games for the Browns, Flacco has completed 49-of-89 passes for 565 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He's the fourth quarterback to start for Cleveland after injuries to Deshaun Watson, PJ Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Cleveland was the lone team to offer Flacco an opportunity to play this season, and he said his focus is on making the most of this chance.

"I'm just trying to stay in the moment," he said, "and be as grateful as possible and keep getting better."