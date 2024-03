Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 14: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.

Garoppolo spent last year with the Las Vegas Raiders and will now join quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

This story will be updated.