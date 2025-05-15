QB Caleb Williams and family tried to avoid being drafted by the Bears, new book reveals

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams and his family openly expressed concern over the quarterback going to Chicago before the Bears drafted him in 2024, according to a new book.

Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb's father, Carl Williams, told ESPN's Seth Wickersham, author of "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," of their lack of interest in the Windy City.

"Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die," Carl said.

Caleb also saw a bad fit in Chicago, saying, "Do I want to go there? I don't think I can do it with [former Bears offensive coordinator Shane] Waldron."

The Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 pick, and the Bears ended up firing Shane Waldron in November before firing head coach Matt Eberflus.

