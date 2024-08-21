Predicting how many games QBs will start, Tua & Penix drama | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jason Fitz is joined by Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab to discuss all the latest around the NFL, including drama surrounding both Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr, Charles' insights from his training camp tour and making predictions for how many games a few key quarterbacks will start this season. The trio start with Tua Tagovailoa's comments around his relationship with former Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores, as the group have a discussion around how important it is for coaches to connect with their players. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. will not play again this preseason, sparking questions around what the Atlanta Falcons have planned for Penix this season.

Next, Charles gives his insights from latest stops on his training camp tour, including the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Finally, the hosts go around the horn predicting how many games some key quarterbacks will start, including Bo Nix, Gardner Minshew, Russell Wilson and Drake Maye.

(3:05) Why the Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa relationship went south

(12:45) Why is Michael Penix Jr. not playing more in preseason?

(19:00) Takeaways from Charles' training camp tour

(46:05) How many games will these quarterbacks start this season?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts