The Players Championship: J.J. Spaun takes 1-shot lead over Bud Cauley into final round; Rory McIlroy 4 shots back

J.J. Spaun leads The Players Championship after Day 3 at 13-under. He shot a 70 for the day, notching a birdie on the 12th hole.

Spaun goes into the final round with a one-shot lead over Bud Cauley, who's begins on Sunday at -11. He maintained his lead by sinking a 25-foot putt for par on the 18th hole.

Lucas Glover and Alex Smalley are tied for third at -9 after shooting a 72 and 73, respectively. Rory McIlroy bogeyed on No. 12 to finish his Saturday in a three-way tie for fourth place going into Sunday's final round at -8 with Corey Connors and Akshay Bhatia. He's still in contention for his second Players championship.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler struggled against a strong wind, showing his frustration by throwing a ball in the water and his club at his bag at various points. He shot even at 72, bogeyed two of his last three holes and finished the day tied for 14th at -5.

Another player flustered by his play and the conditions was Will Zalatoris. He quadruple bogeyed on No. 14 and fell from 11-under, where he began the day. Zalatoris is tied for 33rd with 11 others, including Jordan Spieth, at 2-under.

Besides Scheffler and Zalatoris expressing their exasperation, the definitive portrait in aggravation probably came from Billy Horschel.

"I have no god-honest control of my golf swing," <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://x.com/PGATOUR/status/1901011264211718501">he said on NBC</a>. "I don't know where the golf ball is going, so I'm trying to get into the house as fast as I can."

And that was before Horschel hit a ball into the water off the famous island green at No. 17. He finished tied for 44th with Matt Kuchar at -1.

The PGA Tour announced that Sunday's tee times for the final round have been pushed up to begin at 8 a.m. ET due to expected severe weather. Threesomes will tee off from the No. 1 and No. 10 holes. The final group will tee off at 10 a.m. ET and that's when live TV coverage will begin on Golf Channel and Peacock.