People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 10

It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 10:

4:17 - 'Coping Corner'

5:02 - Coping Corner candidate: Players who are coached by Arthur Smith

17:53 - Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

24:45 - L.A. Rams WRs Cooper Kupp + Puka Nacua

28:51 - New York Giants (all of them)

31:07 - Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens

42:03 - Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

47:08 - Buffalo Bills QB Gabe Davis

47:51 - Eagles skill players not named AJ Brown

52:58 - Top 5 Waiver Wire adds for Week 10

