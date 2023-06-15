Pelicans moving on from assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, per report

NBA: OCT 30 Pelicans at Clippers LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 30: New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon looks on with New Orleans Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson (1) before a NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 30, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After joining the staff in 2020, Teresa Weatherspoon will reportedly no longer work as an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is parting ways with the former WNBA star, who turned down other opportunities in hopes of rising in the ranks, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Sources: Pelicans are parting ways with assistant coach, Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon has been on staff since 2020, developing a strong rapport with players like Zion Williamson, and turned down other opportunities in hopes of rising in New Orleans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

Weatherspoon joined the organization as a player development coach in 2019 before being promoted.

She is a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Star. She was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

The former WNBA star was a head coach at her alma mater, Louisiana Tech, for six full seasons, notching a 99-71 record and two NCAA tournament appearances. Before that, she was head coach of the now-defunct Westchester Phantoms of the ABA, the semi-pro men's league.

She had an heralded rapport with player, including star forward Zion Williamson. Last season, he said that Weatherspoon helped him during his long recovery process from a broken right foot, which sidelined him for his entire third season.

"I had a moment where I was leaving the arena," Williamson said. "She asked me, 'All you all right?' Usually, I would brush it off and say, 'Yeah, I'm going home.' But I just trust T-Spoon so much. I said, 'I'm not. I'm not OK.' Her response wasn't words. She cried for me. She literally just cried for me. I took that moment and said, 'I have someone special in my corner.'"

In 2021, Williamson credited Weatherspoon with getting him to add a baseline jumper to his game, giving him confidence and reminding him to have fun.

