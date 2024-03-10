Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The New England Patriots are trading embattled quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones, 25, struggled mightily under Bill Belichick during the 2023 season, but will get a fresh start as a backup in Jacksonville.

This story will be updated.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!