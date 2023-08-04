Patriots give Matthew Judon $12M bump in guaranteed money after Pro Bowler's 'hold-in'

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The New England Patriots are giving Matthew Judon a $12 million bump in guaranteed money for 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will updated with more information.

