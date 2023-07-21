Paris Saint-Germain GK Gianluigi Donnarumma and partner tied up, robbed in home

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, left, and wife Alessia Elefante arrive for the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner, model Alessia Elefante, were the victims of a home invasion in Paris early Friday morning, according to multiplereports.

The pair were reportedly tied up and then robbed at their home. Around $556,430 of jewelry, luxury bags and watches were stolen, according to ESPN. Donnarumma and Elefante reportedly escaped to a nearby hotel at around 3:30 a.m. local time, where the police were called. The couple were taken to a hospital and Donnarumma reportedly sustained minimal injuries, while Elefante was not harmed.

"A police investigation has been opened for armed robbery in an organized gang and aggravated violence following the incidents that happened overnight at Mr. Donnarumma's flat," the Paris prosecutor's office told ESPN.

Donnarumma's agent said in a statement to the BBC that Donnarumma and Elefante "are in shock at what happened but doing well under the terrible circumstances. Both are assisting the police with their enquiries."

The 24-year-old goalkeeper joined PSG in 2021 after he began his professional career at AC Milan in 2015. Donnarumma, who also plays for the Italian national team, has 165 saves in 55 matches with 18 clean sheets in two seasons for PSG. His 120 saves during the 2022-23 season ranks 13th among all goalkeepers in the five major European leagues and Donnarumma's 13 clean sheets are tied for 12th.

Other PSG players have been robbed in past

Donnarumma isn't the first PSG star to be the victim of a home robbery.

Most recently, the homes of right winger Ángel Di María and defender Marquinhos's parents were both robbed while the team played against FC Nantes in 2021. Di María's wife and two daughters were at the house during the burglary, while Marquinhos's father and two daughters were present during their home invasion. Suspects were eventually arrested for both incidents. Two men were jailed for their role in the Di María robbery, while three were jailed in the Marquinhos robbery.

Mauro Icardi, Thiago Silva, Sergio Rico, Dani Alves, Layvin Kurzawa, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were also the targets of robberies between 2018-2021.