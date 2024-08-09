Paris Olympics: U.S. men's volleyball team wins bronze after beating Italy

Volleyball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Aaron Russell #2 of Team United States reacts with teammates during a Men's Bronze Medal Match between Team Italy and Team United States on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The U.S. men's volleyball team won the bronze medal on Friday defeating Italy 3-0. It is the sixth-ever medal for the American men and their third bronze. They won gold in 1984, 1988 and 2008.

The Americans swept the Italians by taking the three sets 25-23, 30-28 and 26-24.

Aaron Russell (15 points), Torey DeFalco (12) and Max Holt (11) were the standout performers on offense for the Americans. Russell was on the United States' bronze medal-winning team in Rio in 2016.

Alessandro Michieletto and Yuri Romano led the Italians with 17 points apiece.

This was the fifth time since the 1988 Olympics that the American men were playing for a medal. They previously won bronze in 1992 and 2016 and came short for third place in 2004. They have only reached the gold medal match once — 2008 — since their victory at Seoul 1988.