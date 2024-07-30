Paris Olympics 2024: USA men's soccer team defeats Guinea, advances to knockout round

United States' Djordje Mihailovic, left, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the men's Group A soccer match between the United States and Guinea at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

The United States men's soccer team is on to the knockout round of the Paris Olympics tournament after a 3–0 win over Guinea on Tuesday.

Team USA opened the scoring in the 14th minute with Djordje Mihailovic curving a free kick into the top left corner.

Kevin Paredes added USA's second goal in the 31st minute, streaking down the right side and firing a kick past Guinea goalkeeper Soumaïla Sylla.

KEVIN PAREDES IS AS COOL AS THEY COME. 🕺🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/FglxVsb3OM — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 30, 2024

Paredes' celebration dance might have overtaken Steph Curry's jubilant high-step late in the U.S. men's basketball team's win over Serbia on Sunday as the best of the Paris Olympics.

The left winger back added one more goal in the 75th minute. Paredes caught a long pass from Jack McGlynn, curled from the wing to the center of the field and rocketed a left-footed shot into the top right corner of the net for a 3–0 margin.

Paredes is the second USMNT player to score two goals in an Olympic match since Rick Davis did it 1984 versus Costa Rica.

Team USA advances out of group play with six points after compiling a 2–0–1 record for second place in Group A. The U.S. lost their opening match to host country France, 3–0. But the club rebounded with a 4–1 victory over New Zealand before Tuesday's win over Guinea.

Up next for the United States is a matchup with Morocco in the quarterfinals. The match is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET.