Panthers win second game of the season with 9-7 victory over Falcons, help Cowboys clinch playoff spot

Carolina Panthers place-kicker Eddy Pineiro kicks a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers have won its second game of the season.

To repeat. The Panthers snapped their six-game losing streak, and have now moved to 2-12 thanks to their 9-7 upset win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro played the part of hero by connecting on all three of the field goals he tried on a rainy Sunday in Charlotte.

With only one second remaining in the game, his third, and final, field goal gave Carolina the go-ahead score.

Quarterback Bryce Young earned his second career win with a productive performance. He threw for 167 yards on 18-of-24 passing, with no turnovers. Running back Chuba Hubbard, who carried the ball 22 times, led all skill players on either side with 87 yards on the ground and 16 more receiving. While receiver Adam Thielen hauled in four catches for 43 yards.

With the win, the Panthers actually helped the Dallas Cowboys clinch its spot in the playoffs and hurt the Falcons (6-8).

Atlanta was trying to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South race, but have now fallen a game behind after the Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers and moved to 7-7. Adding insult to injury, the New Orleans Saints thrashed the New York Giants, so Atlanta now drops to third place in the division and loses its footing in the jam-packed NFC playoff picture.

This story will be updated.

