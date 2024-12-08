Panthers rookie RB Jonathan Brooks carted off with non-contact knee injury weeks after return from torn ACL

Three weeks into his return from an ACL injury, Jonathan Brooks is injured again.

The rookie Carolina Panthers running back slipped to the turf and limped toward the sideline with a non-contact knee injury on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles . He was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart. The Panthers ruled him as doubtful to return with a knee injury.

The injury is a tough blow for the promising rookie whom the Panthers drafted out of Texas in the second round of April's draft.

The injury took place in the first quarter with the game in a scoreless tie. Brooks slipped to the turf on a cut and was in obvious pain. He tried to walk to the sideline, but fell once again before he made it.

Non-contact leg injury for Jonathan Brooks…. Oh no. pic.twitter.com/PEvkei05GN — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 8, 2024

Brooks was one of college football's top running backs at Texas and considered a potential first-round prospect. He tore the ACL in his right knee in November last season and dropped to the second round (No. 46) to the Panthers in April's draft.

Brooks sat Carolina's first 10 games while recovering from his injury before making his NFL debut in Week 12 against the Kansas City Cheifs. Now, three games into his pro debut, Brooks is potentially facing another extended absence.