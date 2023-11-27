Panthers reportedly fire Frank Reich just 11 games into his first season as coach

Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/(John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Frank Reich didn't even make it through a full season as the Carolina Panthers' head coach. Reich was reportedly fired Monday after another loss dropped the Panthers to 1-10 on the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This story will be updated.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!