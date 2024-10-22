Panthers: QB Andy Dalton involved in car accident with family in Charlotte

Cincinnati Bengals v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 29: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bengals defeated the Panthers 34-24. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images) (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday that quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident in Charlotte earlier in the day.

Per the team, Dalton's wife, three children and dog were in the car when the collision occurred in Southeast Charlotte. Nobody from Dalton's family required emergency transportation from the scene. Dalton was undergoing evaluation by team medical personnel at the time of the announcement.

No other details about the circumstances of the accident or any resulting injuries were clear at the time of the announcement.

This story will be updated when more information is available.