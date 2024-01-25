Panthers to hire Bucs OC Dave Canales as head coach, per report

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Canales was successful with quarterback Baker Mayfield, a showing he will look to replicate with Bryce Young.

This story will be updated.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!