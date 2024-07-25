Padres' Dylan Cease no-hits Nationals in 3-0 win

San Diego Padres v Washington Nationals WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres pitches to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on July 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images) (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease no-hit the Washington Nationals in a 3-0 win on Thursday.

This is the second no-hitter so far this season, and the second in Padres history.

The feat came behind an early Padres offensive effort, when Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run RBI single in the first inning.

A few weeks before this season started, Cease was traded to the Padres by the Chicago White Sox. Going into Thursday's matchup, Cease had a 9-8 record with a 3.59 ERA in 128 innings this season for a San Diego team that's 7 1/2 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West.

This story will be updated.