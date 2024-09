Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

Jordan Love will reportedly be active for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday for their Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Love has missed the last two games after spraining the MCL in his left knee in Week 1's loss in Brazil to the the Philadelphia Eagles.

