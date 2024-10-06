Packers QB Jordan Love threw one of the worst interceptions you'll ever see

Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

In the moment, maybe it seemed like a good idea for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love to blindly throw a pass underhanded from the back of his own end zone.

As it turns out, it was not a good idea.

Love threw an interception that he isn't going to be looking forward to seeing during the Packers' next film session. Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Byron Young was coming off the edge and Love saw him too late. Young hit Love, who started stumbling. Instead of taking the safety, Love's instincts were to flip the ball forward.

That ended up in disaster. Rams cornerback Jaylen McCollough had a gift of an interception and returned it 4 yards for a score.

Not ideal. The Packers were tied 7-7 when Love lost his mind and handled the Rams a touchdown. Love has shown he's a talented quarterback and has a $55 million per year deal to prove it, but every quarterback is bound to have a terrible blooper here and there. The best thing that can be said about Love's pick-6 is he probably won't have a worse play this season.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!