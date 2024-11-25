Orlando Pride crowned NWSL champions, Minnesota Aurora Co-Founder joins & Tottenham batter Man City!

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the Orlando Pride capturing the NWSL Championship on this episode of The Cooligans. They also recap the MLS playoffs including some surprising upsets with the Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy advancing in the west and Orlando City SC and New York Red Bulls moving ahead to the conference finals in the east.

Christian and Alexis then chat with Minnesota Aurora co-founder, Andrea Yoch, who was also responsible for bringing Christian to TST.

Later, Christian and Alexis react to an exciting weekend in the Premier League including Manchester City’s shocking loss to Tottenham.

(8:10) - Red Bulls def. NYCFC

(16:33) - Seattle Sounders def. LAFC

(21:26) - Recapping other MLS playoff results

(25:07) - Orlando Pride crowned NWSL champions

(32:00) - Andrea Yoch joins the show

(45:18) - Andrea reveals decision to bring Christian to TST

(59:38) - Tottenham def. Manchester City

(1:04:11) - Manchester United draw Ipswich in Amorim’s debut

(1:11:51) - Liverpool def. Southampton

