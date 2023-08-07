Orioles announcer Kevin Brown reportedly suspended for broadcasting truth about team's former losing ways

Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 14: A Baltimore Orioles hat is pictured with Franklin batting gloves during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 14, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Baltimore Orioles announcer Kevin Brown was reportedly suspended for benign on-air comments discussing the team's former losing ways.

Awful Announcing reported on Monday that the Orioles suspended Brown indefinitely after the series against the Tampa Bay Rays in which he made the comments in question. He hasn't been on the air since July 26. He made the comments in a pregame segment on July 23.

The Athletic confirmed that Brown was suspended and that his ban was because of his July 23 commentary. Here are the comments that reportedly got Brown suspended:

Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

"It's been a minute," Brown said. "The Orioles split a two-gamer with the Rays in June. They had lost their last 15 series here at Tropicana Field. You have to go back to when our now-colleague Brad Brach picked up the win in the series finale June 25, 2017 — the last time the Orioles won a series here in St. Pete.

"Already gone 3-2 at the Trop this year after winning 3 of 18 the previous three years combined.

Brown made the comments while graphics on the broadcast supported the stats he cited, showing that the Orioles were 0-15-1 in their previous 16 series against the Rays. The Athletic reports that the same stats were also cited in the teams game notes that day.

“The Orioles have won three of the first five games at The Trop this season after winning three of the 21 games played in St. Petersburg from 2020-22,” the game notes read, per The Athletic.

A source told the Athletic that the Orioles suspended Brown because ownership thought his comments made the team sound cheap. Baltimore is in first place in the AL East this season and entered Monday with the second-best record in baseball, trailing only the Atlanta Braves. It's a start contrast for a franchise that failed to place better than fourth in the division the last six seasons, a span that includes four last-place finishes. They're winning this season despite having baseball's 29th-ranked payroll.

The Orioles denied in a statement to Awful Announcing that Brown had been suspended. They also announced that Brown will return to the booth.

“We don’t comment on personnel matters,” an Orioles official told Awful Announcing, adding: “We look forward to hearing Kevin’s voice soon.”

Brown has not publicly addressed his absence or the reports of a suspension. He declined an interview request with The Baltimore Banner Monday.