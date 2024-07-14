Oakland A's hit eight home runs in scorching 18-3 win over Philadelphia Phillies

MLB: JUL 14 Athletics at Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 14: Oakland Athletics Center Fielder JJ Bleday (33) congratulates Oakland Athletics Designated Hitter Brent Rooker (25) for hitting a two run home run as he crosses home plate during the sixth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Philadelphia Phillies on July 14, 2024, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics might be one of the worst teams in the MLB, but the team's 37-61 record didn't stop them from handing a knockout blow to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The Phillies, who at 62-34 have the best record in baseball, looked completely powerless as the Athletics took the team down in Philadelphia, 18-3.

The A's hit eight homers to achieve the monster win. Things started slow for Oakland, with Philadelphia opening the scoring with a Trea Turner home run in the first inning. However, the A's heated up afterwards, starting with a two-run home run at the top of the fourth inning and continuing on from there.

That sweet, sweet sound x8 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ZYhnnOCcyX — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 14, 2024

Oakland went on to score at least two runs in every remaining inning, capping off with 5 in the ninth alone. 24-year-old right fielder Lawrence Butler scored three homers himself, batting in six runs. Designated hitter Brent Rooker and first baseman Seth Brown added two homers each, and second baseman Zack Gelof contributed a grand slam in the ninth inning to run up the scoreboard.

With the win, the A's officially take the three-game series against Philadelphia. The team will return to Oakland on Friday to play the Los Angeles Angels.

The A's sit at the bottom of the AL West and have one of the worst records in the league. And yet this isn't the first time this season Oakland has handed a high-ranking team its rear end on a platter: The A's defeated the Baltimore Orioles, who lead the AL East, with a 19-8 scoreline on July 6.

Oakland also beat the Miami Marlins with a historic 20-4 win in May, scoring 10 runs in one inning; however, the Marlins have struggled this season and are currently 33-63.

2024 marks the final season before the Athletics leave Oakland completely ahead of the franchise's move to Las Vegas. Even with the relocation, games like Sunday's will serve as a bright spot for this franchise.