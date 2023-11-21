Nuggets coach Michael Malone and center Nikola Jokic ejected from game vs. Pistons

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) walks to the locker room afte his second technical foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone and center Nikola Jokic were both ejected in the Nuggets game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. In 15:13 minutes of action, Jokic had nine points, five rebounds and five assists.

Malone received two technical foul calls with 1:21 remaining in the first quarter. Media members covering the game suggested it stemmed from frustration with a call made against guard Julian Strawther. At that time, the Pistons were leading 22-21.

Mike Malone just got ejected with 1:21 left in the 1Q.



I think he was furious about the call on Strawther? — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) November 21, 2023

Almost a full quarter later, Jokic joined Malone in the locker room. The two-time MVP was irritated with the lack of calls he was receiving. With 1:22 left in the half and Denver leading 51-50, referees sent Jokic to an early shower for complaining after a no-call.

Nikola Jokić EJECTED 😱 pic.twitter.com/bf5BShXEAo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2023

Nuggets fans were far from the only people angered by the situation, and announcers in Detroit reportedly had strong words for the sequence of events.

THE DETROIT PISTONS ANNOUNCERS ARE PISSED THAT THE REFS HAVE THROWN OUT MALONE AND JOKIC



They explicitly state that the fans did NOT come to see the refs play this game — Swipa (@SwipaCam) November 21, 2023

Denver entered the game after losing three of its last four games and was playing without guard Jamal Murray, who is nursing a strained hamstring.

The Pistons came into the contest on an 11-game losing and with the worst record in the NBA. The Nuggets head into the fourth quarter with a 81-79 lead.