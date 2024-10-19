No. 19 Missouri QB Brady Cook leaves game in first quarter after apparent non-contact injury

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 Vanderbilt at Missouri COLUMBIA, MO - SEPTEMBER 21: Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) looks to pass in the third quarter of an SEC football game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Missouri Tigers on September 21, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook left Saturday’s game vs. Auburn on the first drive with a non-contact injury.

Cook ran backward to avoid pressure on a second-down play and fell to the ground as rushers approached. He immediately got up and hobbled off the field before heading to the locker room a play later.

On this clip from the end zone, you can see Cook just fall to the ground with no one around him.

Brady Cook shaken up, runs off the field after sacked on 2nd down. Tigers finish opening drive with a FG. MU leads 3-0 pic.twitter.com/GCK3PdMcuc — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) October 19, 2024

Earlier in the drive, Cook grimaced after he was tackled around the ankles on a quarterback run. He was replaced by former Arizona State and Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne.

The No. 19 Tigers are 5-1 and still harbor hopes of the College Football Playoff after a blowout loss to Texas A&M in Week 6. Cook’s leap in 2023 was a big reason why Missouri went 11-2 and entered the 2024 season as a playoff contender.

Cook was 244-of-369 passing for 3,317 yards and 21 passing TDs a season ago. He also had eight rushing touchdowns. His numbers are down in 2024 as Missouri’s deep passing game hasn’t clicked like it did a year ago. Entering the game vs. Auburn, Cook was 119-of-184 passing for 1,51 yards and seven touchdowns and an interception.