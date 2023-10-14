No. 11 Alabama holds off late Arkansas charge in 24-21 win

Arkansas v Alabama TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide passes the ball over Nico Davillier #0 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

No. 11 Alabama hung on for a 24-21 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide led 24-6 in the second half before Arkansas scored 15 consecutive points to pull within three with 10:59 to go when KJ Jefferson hit Rashod Dubinion for a 14-yard TD.

Arkansas got the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead with 9:45 to go after quickly forcing a three-and-out, but the Razorbacks’ drive ended before midfield when Dallas Turner sacked Jefferson on a third down.

The sack forced Arkansas to punt the ball away and the Razorbacks never got the ball back again thanks to a couple of big plays by Jalen Milroe. The Alabama QB converted third down on a four-yard run to keep the clock running and found Amari Niblack on a great touch pass for another first down two plays later.

All Alabama needed after that was another first down to end the game. The victory is the 200th for coach Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide.