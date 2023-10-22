NLCS Game 5: Phillies' offense wakes up vs. Diamondbacks; score, highlights, news and live tracker

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the baseball NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The Philadelphia Phillies watched a 2-0 NLCS lead disappear as the Arizona Diamondbacks won two consecutive games in Phoenix. But they bounced back in Game 5 in the desert, winning 6-1 to take a 3-2 series lead before the NLCS goes back to Philly for Game 6.

On Saturday in Game 5, the Phillies sent right-hander Zack Wheeler back to the mound against Zac Gallen of the D-backs. That was also the pitching matchup for Game 1 in Philadelphia, which the Phillies won 5-3.

The Phillies scored first, plating two runs on three first-inning singles against Gallen.

While scoring, Bryce Harper had a scary collision with Gabriel Moreno, who seemed shaken up but stayed in the game.

Collision at the plate as Bryce Harper scores to make it 2-0 pic.twitter.com/epTHbpc7tD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 22, 2023

From there, both pitchers cruised for a while, surrendering little until Kyle Schwarber hit an absolute no-doubter in the top of the sixth, making it 3-0 Phillies. It was Schwarber's 20th career postseason home run, the most among left-handed hitters in MLB history.

Harper followed two batters later by clobbering a solo shot of his own. It was his 11th postseason home run with Philly, tying the franchise record in just 28 games.

BRYCE HARPER GOES DEEP NOW pic.twitter.com/CBYwmmV4m1 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 22, 2023

Alek Thomas finally got the Diamondbacks on the board in the seventh, with a solo homer off of Wheeler that ended the ace's scoreless streak.

Back-to-back #NLCS games with a home run for Alek Thomas! pic.twitter.com/FLbmDZR8af — MLB (@MLB) October 22, 2023

J.T. Realmuto provided the knockout blow for Philadelphia with a two-run homer in the eighth that made it 6-1 Phillies. That score held from there.

J.T. Realmuto extends the Phillies lead with a two run shot! pic.twitter.com/cLrkdNoRSg — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 22, 2023

See below for more news, scores, highlights and updates from NLCS Game 5 on Saturday.