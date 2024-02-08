Nick Saban joins College GameDay & did Kirk Herbstreit flip Dylan Raiola to Nebraska?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the news that Kirk Herbstreit may have contributed to quarterback Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska.

In an interview with Rivals, Dylan’s father Dominic Raiola recalls a phone call with Kirk Herbstreit discussing the impact that his son would have on Nebraska. Raiola’s flip is not only a flip from Georgia to Nebraska, but also a flip from the SEC, which has a media deal with Herbstreit’s employer ESPN, to the Big Ten, which has broadcasts with Fox.

In other TV news, following a very brief retirement, Nick Saban has made his next move to join ESPN’s College GameDay crew. The podcast predicts what Nick Saban’s role could be on the program and if he will even have the patience for the show’s theatrics.

Later, Ross provides an update on the latest College Football Playoff meetings. While not many tangible moves were made in the latest session, the group is definitely eyeing the future.

Elsewhere, the Boston College head coaching job still vacant, so the guys discuss who would be the best fit for the Eagles. The two main candidates are Paul Chryst and Bill O’Brien, who has a strong familiarity with the New England fanbase.

Dan is in Las Vegas covering the Super Bowl, so the podcast reflects on the college careers of some of the stars for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The conversation shifts to how the media surrounding the Super Bowl has changed.

Lastly, The People's Court takes on a Texas Dairy Queen that was serving more than ice cream.

1:00 - Did Kirk Herbstreit encourage Dylan Raiola to flip from Georgia to Nebraska?

13:06 - Nick Saban will join College GameDay

22:21 - ESPN, Fox & Warner Bros. Discovery are developing a new sports streaming service

26:54 - Latest from the CFP meetings

37:07 - Who will fill the Boston College job?

39:48 - Is the Super Bowl the new destination to go viral?

54:11 - The People’s Court: Dairy Queen edition

