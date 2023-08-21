NFLPA moves up trading card deal with Fanatics in another blow to Panini

NFL: JAN 31 Super Bowl LIII - NFLPA Press Conference ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 31: National Football League Players Association Logo during the NFLPA Press Conference on January 31, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFLPA announced on Monday that it has terminated its relationship with Panini trading cards in favor of Fanatics.

It announced the deal in a statement reported by Action Network's Darren Rovell.

"Effective immediately, Fanatics has the exclusive right to make NFLPA-branded trading cards," the statement reads. "This decision has no impact on any individual players' contractual agreement(s) with Panini."

The news is the latest blow for Panini, which has lost the bulk of its market share as Fanatics has struck exclusive deals with America's three biggest sports leagues.

Fanatics initially struck a name, image and likeness deal with the NFLPA in 2021 to produce NFL trading cards and other memorabilia. It wasn't set to start until 2026, but instead will now take place starting immediately. Details including a release date of Fanatics-produced NFL trading cards weren't reported. Panini cards for the 2023 season have already been released.

Fanatics is traditionally an apparel company, but has struck licensing deals with MLB and the NBA and their respective players' associations in addition to its contract with the NFLPA to produce trading cards. It purchased trading card giant Topps in 2022 for roughly $500 million. Fanatics is expected to release Topps-branded NBA cards for the upcoming season.

Neither Fanatics nor Panini had publicly addressed the NFLPA announcement as of Monday aftrernoon.

The news is the latest in an ongoing legal conflict between Panini and Fanatics. Panini filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Fanatics earlier in August in federal court.

"Fanatics is preemptively eliminating all competition before showing competitive superiority or any ability to benefit consumers," the lawsuit reads, per Front Office Sports. "By locking up player trading cards for all three major U.S. professional sports leagues for the next decade and two of them for the next two decades, Fanatics is foreclosing any meaningful competition for the foreseeable future."

Fanatics has since countersued.