NFL Week 5 Sunday late slate live blog: Eagles look to keep rolling vs. Rams

What Super Bowl hangover? Despite falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game last season, the Philadelphia Eagles are rolling to start 2023. The team is 4-0 to open the season, and already appears to be a lock for the postseason.

But Philadelphia would be foolish to overlook the Los Angeles Rams. After a disastrous 2022, the Rams look feisty. Matthew Stafford's arm looks great, rookie Puca Nacua has been a revelation and Aaron Donald continues to wreck games. Put all that together, and the Rams just might be contenders in the NFC.

Follow along as Yahoo sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries from Sunday's late slate of NFL games.