NFL Thanksgiving games 2025: Cowboys-Chiefs will mark Patrick Mahomes first time at AT&T Stadium

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys speaks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The NFL announced the first of its three Thanksgiving games Wednesday, and it threatens to break all the ratings records. The Dallas Cowboys will play the Kansas City Chiefs on the holiday, the league announced.

It will mark the first time in his career that Patrick Mahomes — a Texas native — will play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game, which will air on CBS, will take place Thursday, Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET. It will be Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.

Kansas City is heading to Dallas for a Thanksgiving showdown 🦃



📺: NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dUk4d7F4Et — NFL (@NFL) May 14, 2025

This story will be updated.