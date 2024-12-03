NFL suspends Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair 3 games for hit that concussed Trevor Lawrence, sparked brawl with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Azeez Al-Shaair #0 of the Houston Texans points to the Jacksonville Jaguars bench after a fight and being ejected during the second quarter of a game at EverBank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The NFL has suspended Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair three games for the hit that concussed Trevor Lawrence in Houston's 23-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared a snippet of the letter NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan sent to Al-Shaair regarding his suspension.

"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL."

The hit knocked Lawrence out of the game and sparked a brawl that preceded two ejections, including Al-Shaair's. Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was also ejected for his role in the ensuing melee.

The incident took place in the second quarter as Houston held a 6-0 lead. Lawrence scrambled on second-and-7 and slid near the line of gain. As Lawrence slid, Al-Shaair dove headfirst and made contact with Lawrence's head.

Azeez Al-Shaair laid a really late hit on Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars immediately responded by pouncing on the Texans players involved. Big fight broke out. pic.twitter.com/oLeI4OHQvU — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 1, 2024

Officials' immediately flagged Al-Shaair for the hit. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram then knocked Al-Shaair to the turf in defense of Lawrence as Al-Shaair protested the penalty. A brawl ensued and spilled over onto the Jaguars' sideline.

"You'll see this in slow motion and Azeez Al-Shaair does everything you're trying to prevent in this situation," Daryl Johnston. pic.twitter.com/YJhrCVEWjS — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) December 1, 2024

Al-Shaair and two of his teammates were surrounded by Jaguars players on the sideline before officials eventually subdued the fight. Lawrence remained lying on the field as the fight carried on. He eventually stood up before leaving the field on a cart.

A second skirmish started when Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff confronted Al-Shaair near the end zone. Officials squashed that confrontation before Al-Shaair was escorted off the field.

Lawrence was diagnosed with a concussion and did not return to the game. Mac Jones finished the game at quarterback for Jacksonville.

Not Al-Shaair's first offense

Sunday's was not the first controversy this season involving Al-Shaair. In Week 2 against the Bears, Al-Shaair punched Chicago running back Roschon Johnson in the facemask during a sideline altercation.

Why did the refs allow AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR punch on a Bears player? pic.twitter.com/cF4a7ftXcz — BearsKickAss (@BearsKickAss85) September 16, 2024

That infraction did not draw a penalty during the game. The NFL later issued a roughly $11,000 fine for Al-Shaair.