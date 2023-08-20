NFL preseason: Patriots-Packers game suspended after CB Isaiah Bolden taken off field in stretcher

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is carted off the field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay packers Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The game was cancelled after the injury. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

A preseason game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers was suspended in the fourth quarter after Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was taken off the field in a stretcher following a hard hit to the helmet.

The decision was a mutual agreement between the two teams.

The hit occurred when Bolden attempted to tackle Packers wide receiver Malik Heath. As two other Patriots moved in for the tackle, the rookie's helmet made hard contact and left him on the ground not moving. You can see the play here, but be warned the aftermath is a disturbing sight:

Play was immediately stopped, with the Patriots surrounding Bolden while taking a knee as trainers attended to him. Bolden eventually left on a stretcher.

The Patriots later announced that Bolden had feeling in all his extremities, but was taken to a local hopsital for further testing.

The game ended with the Patriots winning 21-17.

