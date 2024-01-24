NFL officiating: Referee Clete Blakeman has dicey history with Lions; AFC crew could mean bad news for Ravens

NFL: NOV 24 Bills at Lions DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to referee Clete Blakeman about a call during a regular season NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day on November 24, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In an ideal world, the names of the officials calling Sunday's NFC and AFC championship games wouldn't matter. But this is sports, where human error comes into play. That applies to the officials carrying whistles in addition to the players and coaches in the arena. If history — recent and otherwise — is any indication, officials will make some headlines of their own this weekend.

Let's take a look at the officiating crews calling this weekend's championship games in Santa Clara and Baltimore and how they've impacted games in the past.

Clete Blakeman brings up bad memories for Lions

Up first, referee Clete Blakeman's crew is calling the NFC championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. This fact already has Lions fans irked. And this is a fan base already burned by the biggest officiating controversy of the regular season.

The Lions and Blakeman have history. Blakeman oversaw the crew in an infamous 2019 game against the rival Packers that saw multiple controversial calls trigger a rally for a Green Bay win.

Detroit led that Monday night game, 22-13, in the fourth quarter. With Green Bay driving, the Lions sacked Aaron Rodgers to set up fourth-and-21 and an obvious punt situation. But umpire Jeff Rice flagged Trey Flowers for an illegal hands to the face penalty that gave the Packers a first down. Green Bay went on to score a touchdown on the drive to cut its deficit to 22-20.

Replay shows that Flowers had a hold of David Bakhtiari's shoulder pad on the play, not his neck or facemask as is required for the penalty. His hand did slip up to touch the base of Bakhtiari's helmet at the last moment.

What “hands to the face” looks like



From a punt to a TD, all because of the refs. Just disgusting. pic.twitter.com/K2ho1fBFEy — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 15, 2019

On the ensuing Lions drive, officials missed an obvious pass interference penalty that would have set the Lions up in scoring position.

The Lions didn't score again, and the Packers went on to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. On that field-goal drive, Flowers was again flagged for an illegal hands to the face penalty when an infraction clearly didn't occur. The NFL office acknowledged the next day that the second flag should not have been thrown. Lions players and fans were understandably furious.

Rice, who threw both flags, is no longer on Blakeman's crew. But Lions fans are well aware of Blakeman's name and will be ready to pounce at the first sign of questionable officiating in San Francisco's favor on Sunday.

Blakeman has spent 16 seasons as an NFL official including 14 as a referee. Sunday will mark the 14th playoff game he's officiated. He refereed Super Bowl 50 between the victorious Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

Shawn Smith has nullified many home-field advantages, Baltimore awaits

The Baltimore Ravens will host the first AFC championship game since the team came to Maryland. They might not enjoy the kind of home-field advantage they were expecting.

Yes, there will be a very loud M&T Bank Stadium crowd that correlated to the NFL's highest number of delay of game and false start penalties this season, but they've also drawn Shawn Smith's crew to call the game, and that has traditionally been very bad for the home team.

The numbers, as broken down by Sharp Football Analysis, are striking. Home teams have a 55.9% win percentage over the past three years. With Smith as the referee, they have a 40.8% win percentage. The numbers see a similar dip in how they do against the spread, going from 50.1% to 37%, as well as how home teams in non-Smith games receive 4.6% fewer penalties and 34.8% more in Smith games.

Add all of that up and Smith ranks No. 1 in road team win percentage among 24 referees since he reached the rank in 2018.

Those are certainly numbers that conspiracy theorists will enjoy, given that the Ravens are the only team standing between the NFL having Patrick Mahomes and, perhaps more significantly, Taylor Swift in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

All of that said, it's important to note that just because a referee has been historically good for road teams doesn't mean he's going out of his way to benefit road teams. When there are 24 refs between 2018 and now, one of them has to be No. 1 in road win percentage, just like one has to be the top in home win percentage, most penalties, fewest penalties and every other officiating statistic in existence. That doesn't automatically mean they are a compromised ref.

We're also dealing with small enough sample sizes with a 17-game season that the data could be skewed just by the randomness of games and refereeing. A simulation by Timo Riske of Pro Football Focus bore that out.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have their own unpleasant history with Smith, as he was the referee of their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which saw each team rack up seven penalties. Smith has called one Ravens game as well, their Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.