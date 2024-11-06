NFL midseason: Team grades, 5 best games so far, surprises/disappointments, and more

Nine weeks down. Nine weeks left. Then the playoffs, culminating in Super Bowl LIX.

How is your team grading out so far in the 2024 NFL season? What are the biggest surprises and disappointments? What about the most important developments?

We've got you covered. It's all right here. Welcome to Yahoo Sports' NFL midseason 2024.

NFL team grades

AFC East

Buffalo? All's well there. The other three teams? Not so great at the moment.

AFC North

The Steelers earned the joint highest-grade we gave out. The same can't be said of one of their bitter rivals.

AFC South

Arguably the division of disappointment in the NFL, with the Texans looking good and everyone else not grading out very well.

AFC West

The Chiefs are 8-0, so they earn top marks. But there have been a couple of pleasant surprises here as well.

NFC East

The feel-good story of the year in the NFL might be the Commanders. It's certainly not what's going on in Dallas and New York.

NFC North

The most competitive division in the NFL is headlined by the powerhouse Lions and the surprise Vikings.

NFC South

One of the Fs we gave out was in this division, and the team who received it won't like where the best grade went either.

NFC West

The expected head of the class only got a C, and there's a surprise team leading the way.

QB Room: Midseason report

Which quarterbacks were the biggest winners of the NFL trade deadline? Who was the QB MVP? What about biggest surprise? And how do we forecast the remainder of the season?

Find it all out here with a special edition of Charles Robinson's weekly column.

5 best games so far, and 5 best matchups to come

Jayden Daniels' rise and the Commanders' instant prowess have helped deliver two of the five best games so far this NFL season.

What about the key games to circle over the coming weeks? We have you covered.

Four Verts: Biggest surprises/disappointments

Check back later Wednesday for Charles McDonald's look at four key talking points of the NFL so far.

10 most important developments of the season

Check back later Wednesday for Frank Schwab's look at the biggest takeaways from the NFL season so far.

2024 NFL midseason awards

MVP? Rookies of the Year? Offensive Player of the Year? Coach of the Year?

A special edition of Nate Tice's Football 301 Playbook will have it all. Check back Thursday.

Re-drafting the 2024 NFL Draft's first round

We have a half season's worth of film and data on the first-round picks from last spring. If teams had that in April, how would they have drafted differently, if at all?

Jay Busbee has fun with this one. Check back Thursday for it.