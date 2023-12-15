NFL injury tracker Week 15: Justin Jefferson expects to play for Vikings; A.J. Dillon suffered broken thumb vs. Giants

Justin Jefferson is ready to play Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a chest injury in Week 14. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver said he was going to play his typical number of routes after he was cleared of internal bleeding and broken ribs after being injured on a hit against the Las Vegas Raiders.
"He did probably more than I originally expected and responded really well to all the work," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "So we feel really good about where Justin's at."
Will A.J. Dillon be available for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The running back suffered a broken thumb during Monday's loss to the New York Giants and has yet to practice this week. The team is hoping to figure out a way for him to play.
"If it's hurt, am I making it a bigger issue than it is down the road?" Dillon said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "And the next question is will I be able to positively impact the team with me being out there?
"We’ve got some days left in the week and those are some questions I’ve got to figure out myself. If I can go, I’m going to go. I’ve played through some stuff in the past over the years where I’m hurting but obviously good enough to go. I try to be out there if I can. That doesn’t change.”
Aaron Jones has been out recovering from an MCL injury but has been back at practice and could be an option for Matt LaFleur.
“I’m making great strides,” he said. “I’m taking it day by day but I feel I’m confident for Sunday.”
Here's the rest of the Week 15 injury report.
VIKINGS
WR Justin Jefferson (chest): questionable
G Chris Reed (illness): questionable
WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT
RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): OUT
T Brian O'Neill (ankle): OUT
BENGALS
LB Joe Bachie (oblique): questionable
STEELERS
LB Alex Highsmith (concussion): questionable
G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder): questionable
QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT
COLTS
LB Segun Olubi (hip): questionable
T Braden Smith (knee): OUT
RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT
BRONCOS
S P.J. Locke (neck): questionable
LB Nik Bonitto (knee): OUT
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT
LIONS
OT Taylor Decker (back): questionable
DL Benito Jones (neck): questionable
C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): questionable
WR Josh Reynolds (back): questionable
QB Hendon Hooker (knee): OUT
FALCONS
LB Nate Landman (knee): limited
OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): limited
OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited
OL Jake Matthews (knee): limited
DL Kentavius Street (pectoral): DNP
OL Kaleb McGary (knee/illness): DNP
DL David Onyemata (ankle): DNP
PANTHERS
LB Brian Burns (ankle): limited
OT Taylor Moton (knee): limited
LB Marquis Haynes (back): limited
TE Tommy Tremble (hip): limited
DT DeShawn Williams (knee): limited
SAF Jammie Robinson (finger): limited
TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP
DB D'Shawn Jamison (illness): DNP
G Justin McCray (calf): DNP
TE Ian Thomas (ankle): DNP
LB Amare Barno (illness): DNP
FS Sam Franklin Jr. (illness): DNP
BEARS
WR D.J. Moore (ankle): limited
LB Noah Sewell (knee): limited
DB Jaquan Brisker (groin): DNP
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP
BROWNS
RB Jerome Ford (wrist): limited
RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited
LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): limited
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited
DT Jake Elliott (concussion): DNP
DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral): DNP
C Ethan Pocic (stinger): DNP
RB Pierre Strong (illness): DNP
S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP
BUCCANEERS
CB Carlton Davis (groin): DNP
DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): DNP
WR Chris Godwin (knee): DNP
S Ryan Neal (back): DNP
LS Zach Triner (elbow): DNP
T Vita Vea (toe): DNP
LB Devin White (foot): DNP
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited
LB Kingsley Enagbare (toe): limited
RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited
CB Keisean Nixon (quad): limited
S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited
WR Jayden Reed (ankle): limited
DL T.J. Slaton (quad): limited
LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited
WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): limited
RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): DNP
G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): DNP
S Darnell Savage (shoulder): DNP
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP
JETS
RB Nick Bawdin (knee): limited
DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): limited
RB Breece Hall (ankle): limited
OL Max Mitchell (neck): limited
QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited
OL Joe Tippmann (shoulder): limited
WR Jason Brownlee (ankle): DNP
OL Carter Warren (hip): DNP
DOLPHINS
T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): limited
RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited
S Jevon Holland (knees): limited
CB Xavien Howard (hip): limited
OL Austin Jackson (oblique): limited
RB Raheem Mostert (knee): limited
LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique): limited
RB De'Von Achane (toe): DNP
OL Liam Eichenberg (calf): DNP
S DeShon Elliott (concussion): DNP
WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): DNP
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP
GIANTS
CB Cor'Dale Flott (shoulder): limited
DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited
T Evan Neal (ankle): limited
DL A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring/finger): limited
TE Darren Waller (hamstring): limited
LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle): limited
SAINTS
QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): limited
DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited
WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh): limited
RB Jamaal Williams (groin): limited
DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP
WR Chris Olave (ankle): DNP
TEXANS
WR Noah Brown (knee): limited
DT Maliek Collins (chest): limited
G Shaq Mason (calf): limited
LB Henry To'o'To'o (hamstring): limited
DE Will Anderson (ankle): DNP
LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): DNP
WR Nico Collins (calf): DNP
T George Fant (hip): DNP
QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): DNP
CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring): DNP
TITANS
DL Denico Autry (knee): limited
C Aaron Brewer (neck): limited
G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited
CB Anthony Kendall (knee): limited
LB Jake Gibbens (back): DNP
WR Kyle Philips (hamstring): DNP
TE Kevin Rader (illness): DNP
DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP
TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP
CHIEFS
LB Nick Bolton (wrist/ab): limited
RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): DNP
OL Donovan Smith (neck): DNP
S Mike Edwards (illness): SNP
PATRIOTS
DL Christian Barmore (shoulder): limited
WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder): limited
WR Demario Douglas (concussion): limited
WR DeVante Parker (knee): limited
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): limited
WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring): limited
OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): DNP
DB Brenden Schooler (illness): DNP
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): DNP
49ERS
G Spencer Burford (knee): limited
DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP
G Aaron Banks (hip): DNP
LB Oren Burks (knee): DNP
TE Ross Sweeney (ankle): DNP
LB Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle): DNP
DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): DNP
CB Charvarius Ward (groin): DNP
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP
CARDINALS
LB Krys Barnes (ribs): limited
WR Marquis Brown (heel): limited
RB Emari Demercado (neck): limited
P Blake Gillikin (back): limited
CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): limited
CB Bobby Price (quad): limited
DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited
CB Starling Thomas V (ankle): limited
S Jalen Thompson (toe): limited
OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): limited
WR Michael Wilson (neck): limited
TE Geoff Swaim (back): DNP
COMMANDERS
C Tyler Larsen (knee): limited
TE Curtis Hodges (back): DNP
RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): DNP
DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): DNP
RAMS
WR Tutu Atwell (concussion): limited
LB Michael Hoecht (knee): limited
WR Ben Skowronek (ankle): limited
T Rob Havenstein (groin): DNP
COWBOYS
RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited
WR Brandin Cooks (illness): DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore (illness): DNP
DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): DNP
S Malik Hooker (ankle): DNP
WR Jalen Tolbert (illness): DNP
BILLS
CB Taron Johnson (ankle): limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/shoulder): limited
DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): DNP
S Micah Hyde (stinger): DNP
RAVENS
S Kyle Hamilton (knee): limited
QB Tyler Huntley (personal): DNP
JAGUARS
WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder): limited
CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited
CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited
S Andre Cisco (groin): limited
OL Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited
RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs): limited
CB Tre Herndon (concussion): limited
RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited
WR Zay Jones (knee): limited
OL Walker Little (hamstring): limited
TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited
EAGLES
S Reed Blankenship (concussion): limited
LB Zach Cunningham (knee): DNP
G Cam Jurgens (pectoral): DNP
CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP
SEAHAWKS
G Anthony Bradford (knee): limited
WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): limited
QB Geno Smith (groin): limited
CB Tre Brown (heel): limited
DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited
NT Jarran Reed (wrist): limited
S Jamal Adams (knee): DNP
LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP
LB Nick Bellore (knee): DNP
CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): DNP
T Jason Peters (personal): DNP