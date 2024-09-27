NFL injury tracker Week 4: George Kittle ready to return, Eagles may be without A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers takes the field before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Week 4 kicked off Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys continuing their dominance over the New York Giants with a 20-15 win.

As we approach Sunday, there are a number of players whose status remains up in the air for their team's next game. Jordan Love, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown are among those we we may or may not see in Week 4.

Kittle 'feeling fantastic' about Week 4 return

The San Francisco 49ers had a positive sign on Thursday. George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, and Trent Williams all took part in practice. For Kittle, it was the second straight day he was on the field after missing their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

As of Friday, Kittle appears ready to return against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"I'm very excited to play football," Kittle said. "I think there have been some circumstances that have happened this year, so we're just trying to cover our bases and be as honest as possible. But no, I am feeling fantastic."

Lions to be without Ragnow

The Detroit Lions get an extra day to heal up as they play Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. But despite more rest, they will be without Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, who suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle in Week 3.

There was a chance Ragnow would be available to play against the Seahawks, but head coach Dan Campbell said they did not want to risk any further damage.

"We're not going to mess with that," Campbell said. "Look, Frank's tough. He's as tough as nails. If anybody can play through it, it's him. I think we've got to be smart. It's early in the year. We've got a lot of football left."

Packers' Love continues limited participation in practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love remains limited in practice, but he continues to take daily reps in hopes of returning soon.

How soon? Love said he was "close" to playing Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. His pregame workout went fine, but while he did not play, the team is encouraged by his progress and he will try again on Sunday ahead of their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I feel like I'm getting better every day, moving around, getting out there practicing and feeling better."

Eagles may be without Brown, Smith vs. Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles could be without their top two wideouts on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown did not practice on Thursday.

A hamstring has kept Brown out the last two weeks and Smith suffered a concussion during their Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints.

"[W]e've got options, that's for sure," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week. "Just because we feel good about the work that these guys have put in and the players and the teammates that they are."

Here's the rest of the Week 4 injury report.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

ATLANTA FALCONS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

CHICAGO BEARS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

GREEN BAY PACKERS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

HOUSTON TEXANS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

DENVER BRONCOS

NEW YORK JETS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Britain Covey (shoulder): out

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

RB Austin Ekeler (concussion): out

DE Clelin Ferrell (knee): out

ARIZONA CARDINALS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

BUFFALO BILLS

OL ﻿﻿Tylan Grable﻿﻿ (groin): out

BALTIMORE RAVENS

TENNESSEE TITANS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

DETROIT LIONS

C Frank Ragnow (pectoral); out