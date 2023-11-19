NFL inactives tracker Week 11: De'Von Achane back for Dolphins; Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford to return

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: De'Von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 8-3 and dropped the Cincinnati Bengals to 5-5 after a 34-20 win during "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 11 in the NFL.

There were two big pieces of injury news to come out of that game. First, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is done for the season with an ankle injury. The Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the year with a torn ligament in his wrist. (The NFL is investigating why Burrow was not on the pre-game injury report.)

The Cleveland Browns will turn back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday after the news that Deshaun Watson's season is over with a fracture in his throwing shoulder.

The Miami Dolphins received some good news on Saturday. Running back De'Von Achane, who has missed four weeks with a knee injury, has been activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Justin Fields (thumb) is expected to start for the Chicago Bears after missing four games when they face the Detroit Lions.

“It’s not 100 percent, but it feels good. There’s still a little bit of healing left, but it’s stable,” Fields said.

In other thumb injury news, Matthew Stafford went through a full practice Thursday and is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks. He injured it Oct. 29 against the Dallas Cowboys, but thanks to the Rams' bye week he only missed one game.

Keenan Allen, meanwhile, will play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Green Bay Packers, but he will suit up while dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The 31-year-old wide receiver suffered the injury during a tackle in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 loss to the Lions.

Here is the rest of the Week 11 NFL injury report:

VIKINGS

It seemed possible that Justin Jefferson would return to in Week 11. But he won't take the field for Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos. "I'm the main person that's going to make the decision," the wide receiver told reporters. He has been out since he sustained a hamstring injury Oct. 8.

WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): out

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): questionable

RB Alexander Mattison (concussion): questionable

QB Nick Mullens (back): questionable

CB Akayleb Evans (calf): out

G Chris Reed (foot): out

COWBOYS

QB Trey Lance

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Eric Scott

RB Deuce Vaughn

OL Asim Richards.

PANTHERS

CB CJ Henderson

OT Ricky Lee

OG Nash Jensen

TE Hayden Hurst

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

OLB Marquis Haynes

STEELERS

QB Mason Rudolph

CB Darius Rush

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

RB Godwin Igwebuike

DT Montravius Adams

T Dylan Cook

BROWNS

FS Juan Thornhill

WR Marquise Goodwin

DE Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

BEARS

LB Noah Sewell

WR Velus Jones Jr.

S Quindell Johnson

DE Dominique Robinson

QB Nathan Peterman

OL Ja'Tyre Carter

LB Micah Baskerville

LIONS

CB Steven Gilmore

LB Trevor Nowaske

G Jonah Jackson

WR Antoine Green

DL Levi Onwizurike

DL Isaiah Buggs

DL Brodric Martin

CHARGERS

TE Gerald Everett

WR Jalen Guyton

CB Essang Bassey

RB Isaiah Spiller

RB Elijah Dotson

OL Zack Bailey

DL Scott Matlock

PACKERS

S Rudy Ford

CB Jaire Alexander

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

LB Brenton Cox Jr.

T Caleb Jones

WR Samori Toure

CARDINALS

WR Zach Pascal

WR Michael Wilson

RB Michael Carter

RB Emari Demercado

S Joey Blount

OL Dennis Daley

DL Jonathan Ledbetter

TEXANS

WR Noah Brown

S Jimmie Ward

RB Dameon Pierce

LB Henry To'oTo'o

LB Jake Hansen

QB Case Keenum

TE Eric Saubert

TITANS

OL Andre Dillard

WR Treylon Burks

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

QB Malik Willis

LB Caleb Murphy

LB Trevis Gipson

OL Calvin Throckmorton

JAGUARS

CB Tyson Campbell

DT DaVon Hamilton

WR Elijah Cooks

OL Cole Van Lanen

OLB Yasir Abdullah

RAIDERS

QB Brian Hoyer

LB Jaylon Smith

LB Amari Burney

C Hroniss Grasu

T Kolton Miller

DT Byron Young

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

DOLPHINS

WR Braxton Berrios

QB Skylar Thompson

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

OL Robert Jones

OL Robert Hunt

TE Durham Smythe

WR Chase Claypool

GIANTS

S Bobby McCain

CB Adoree' Jackson

RB Deon Jackson

OT Evan Neal

OL Joshua Miles

DL Jordon Riley

K Cade York

COMMANDERS

RB Antonio Gibson

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

FB Alex Armah

G Julian Good-Jones

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley

DE James Smith-Williams

BUCCANEERS

CB Carlton Davis (toe): questionable

G Matt Feiler (knee): questionable

DB Josh Hayes (concussion): questionable

LB Devin White (foot): questionable

S Ryan Neal (thumb): out

49ERS

CB Samuel Womack (knee): questionable

DE Robert Beal (hamstring): questionable

CB Darrell Luter (knee): questionable

G Aaron Banks (toe): out

G Nick Zakelj (biceps): out

JETS

DL Will McDonald IV (ankle): questionable

WR Garrett Wilson (elbow): questionable

CB Micheal Carter II (hamstring): questionable

LB Sam Eguavoen (hip: out

LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out

OL Billy Turner (finger): out

OT Duane Brown (hip): out

TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring): out

BILLS

DT Jordan Phillips (knee): questionable

WR Trent Sherfield (ankle): questionable

SEAHAWKS

T Abraham Lucas (knee): questionable

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): questionable

S Jamal Adams (knee): questionable

CB Tre Brown (foot): questionable

WR Dareke Young (abdomen): out

RAMS

DB Cobie Durant (shoulder): questionable

BRONCOS

S P.J. Locke (ankle): out

EAGLES

S Justin Evans (knee): out

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): out

CHIEFS

WR Richie James (knee): questionable