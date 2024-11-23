NFL fines Lions WR Jameson Williams for Marshawn Lynch tribute, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes for 'violent gesture'

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown as Ventrell Miller #51 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during a game at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Jaguars 52-6. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been fined $19,697 by the NFL for "Unsportsmanlike Conduct (obscene gestures)" for his dive into the end zone last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It wasn't just an ordinary dive. Williams paid tribute to Marshawn Lynch by diving backwards into the end zone and grabbing his crotch — much like what the Seattle Seahawks great did following his 67-yard "BeastQuake" run during the 2011 NFC wild card game.

First, here's Williams and his 64-yard touchdown during the Lions' 52-6 win.

The NFL fined #Lions WR Jameson Williams $19,697 for unsportsmanlike conduct (obscene gestures) — his, uh, tribute to Marshawn Lynch last week.pic.twitter.com/70VYhAbZzr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2024

Now, here's Lynch ending the New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl repeat hopes.

The @Seahawks' Greatest Moment: Beastquake



To vote for this as the Greatest Moment in NFL History, go to https://t.co/7lKIkPlnlj. #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/8BcegNdACL — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2020

(Lynch did the same move on Christmas Day 2014 after a 79-yard touchdown run, which ended up as the longest rush of his career. The NFL fined him $11,050.)

No flags were thrown on the Williams and Lynch runs. Lynch was not fined for the "BeastQuake" celebration.

This is the second time Williams has had to forfeit salary for a touchdown celebration this season. In Week 4, he topped off a 70-yard scamper by dunking the ball over the crossbar during a 42-29 win over the Seahawks. The NFL took $14,069 from him that week.

Mahomes fined for finger guns

The NFL frowns upon finger guns and has been fining players regularly for the move. This latest victim is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was docked $14,069 this week for celebrating Noah Gray's one-yard reception to cut the Buffalo Bills' lead to 23-21 last week.

The NFL fined #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) as he celebrated a touchdown pass last week in Buffalo … pic.twitter.com/dXgnmYJSYp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2024

Mahomes' punishment falls under "Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture)" in the NFL rulebook.

This type of celebration has not only drawn fines this season, but also in-game discipline with New York Jets wide receiver Allan Lazard drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 4 that wiped out a 13-yard gain.