NFL Draft primer: Saints have plenty of areas to address, but not much capital for it

2023 record: 9-8, missed playoffs
Draft picks per round
1st Round: No. 142nd Round: No. 45 (from Broncos)5th Round: No. 1505th Round: No. 168 (compensatory)5th Round: No. 170 (compensatory)5th Round: No. 175 (compensatory)6th Round: No. 1906th Round: No. 199 (from Eagles)7th Round: No. 239 (from Rams)
Top needs
EDGEOffensive lineDefensive lineCornerback
The Saints made some moves on defense in free agency, signing pass rusher Chase Young and linebacker Willie Gay to one-year deals, but more moves are needed. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning, a 2022 first-round pick, doesn’t look like he’ll pan out, so the Saints need to get better up front, and they could use some depth at corner considering Marshon Lattimore’s injury struggles the past couple seasons.
Best first-round fits
Troy Fautanu, OL, WashingtonJC Latham, OT, AlabamaByron Murphy II, DT, TexasDallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Best Day 2 fits
Mike Sainristil, CB, MichiganCooper Beebe, OL, Kansas StateLeonard Taylor, DT, Miami
How they did last draft
The Saints earned a C-plus and didn't get too much out of their draft class from last season, but they should still have some high hopes for Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey on the defensive line — even if they still need to consider drafting another defensive lineman.
Dream fantasy draft pick
New Orleans has plenty of draft needs but not ideal capital to fix things. The Saints hold just two picks in the top 100. Needs on the offensive and defensive lines will probably get early attention. New Orleans also needs new ideas in the receivers room, which would make hometown heroes Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. fun picks to dream about. But it's doubtful New Orleans will target offensive skill talent until the second half of the draft. — Scott Pianowski