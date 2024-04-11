NFL Draft primer: Ravens don't have many holes, but pass rusher and wide receiver need addressed

2023 record: 13-4, won AFC North, lost AFC championship game

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 302nd round: No. 623rd round: No. 934th round: No. 113 (from Broncos)4th round: No. 1305th round: No. 1656th round: No. 218 (from Jets)7th round: No. 228 (from Jets)7th round: No. 250

Top needs

Offensive lineEDGEWide receiver

The Ravens experienced some losses in free agency, including defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and they’re still in search of a dominant edge rusher. Having a top pass rusher on the outside would boost a defense that is already good rushing the quarterback. On the other side of the ball, the Ravens are still trying to build depth at receiver, though Zay Flowers is a good start.

Best first-round fits

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Best Day 2 fits

Troy Franklin, WR, OregonPatrick Paul, OT, Houston

How they did last draft

The Ravens got an A-minus, but they didn't get too much immediate impact. First-round pick Zay Flowers had a good season with 77 catches for 858 yards and five touchdowns, but the rest of the class had limited roles at best. Part of that is the Ravens had good veteran depth and didn't need rookie contributions.

Dream fantasy draft pick

The Ravens have a screaming need for upgrades to the receiving room. Here's hoping this team either uses selection Nos. 30 or 62 on one of the various size/speed wideouts likely to be available to them. If they land Adonai Mitchell, Devontez Walker, Keon Coleman or Xavier Legette, we're in business. Fire up the hype machine. — Andy Behrens