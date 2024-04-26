NFL Draft: Broncos make Bo Nix the 6th quarterback selected in first 12 picks

2023 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Washington LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 1: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks towards the sideline against the Washington Huskies during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos came into the NFL Draft with a quarterback room of Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and Ben DiNucci. It was no surprise to hear rumors this week that the Broncos were looking into trading up in the first round.

The Broncos didn't trade up but got a quarterback anyway. They drafted Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick, which was their original pick. Nix was the sixth quarterback off the board.

The Broncos have been struggling to find any answers at quarterback since Peyton Manning retired, and that happened all the way back in 2016. They thought they had it solved by trading for Russell Wilson two years ago, and that turned out horribly and with a massive dead salary cap hit for Wilson when they cut him this offseason.

They watched five quarterbacks go in the top 10 picks. But they still had one they apparently liked fall to them at No. 12. Sean Payton has a new quarterback to work with.

Bo Nix has circuitous path

It's not that unusual anymore for a highly drafted quarterback to have a couple of stops in his career. But part of Nix's story is how things changed for him after transferring.

Nix had three seasons at Auburn and while he was solid, he wasn't great and perhaps a little disappointing. Nix was the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in his recruiting class, but had just 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions for the Tigers.

Nix was a great fit at Oregon and he took off. He had 74 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in two Oregon seasons, including a third place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting last season. Those two years with the Ducks was huge for his NFL stock.

That college career means Nix comes to the NFL with a lot of experience. Nix shattered the NCAA record with 61 career starts at quarterback. He's 24 years old. His age is not a positive as he enters the NFL, but it does mean he could be more prepared to start right away than many quarterbacks coming into the NFL.

That's good, because the Broncos need him to play very soon.