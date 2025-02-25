NFL Combine preview: Is Travis Hunter a better WR or CB? + Jim Harbaugh interview | Football 301

By Nate Tice,Matt Harmon,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

In this very special edition of Football 301 Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald from radio row in Indianapolis from the 2025 NFL Combine. The guys talk about the players they have their eyes on this week, including Heisman award winner and Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, Miami QB Cam Ward and more! Then Nate speaks to Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh about marrying his run-first run style with QB Justin Herbert.

(2:40) - General Combine preview

(5:20) - Prospect to watch: DT Deone Walker

(8:00) - Prospect to watch: OT Will Campbell

(12:10) - Prospect to watch: WR/CB Travis Hunter

(16:10) - Tight end class talk

(18:50) - Prospect to watch: LB Jihaad Campbell

(22:00) - Prospect to watch: WR Tet McMillan

(24:25) - Cam Ward & players skipping drills

(29:30) - CB Will Johnson & more prospects to watch

(36:10) - Jim Harbaugh joins the show!

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!