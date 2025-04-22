New Pelicans executive Joe Dumars denies that he has a 'mandate' to trade Zion Williamson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 13: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans plays against the Orlando Magic during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center on March 13, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

Joe Dumars joined the New Orleans Pelicans last week as the executive vice president of basketball operations.

On Tuesday, he made his first public appearance in the role in his introductory news conference. One of his first items of business was to address Zion Williamson, the former No. 1 overall pick whose Pelicans career has been plagued by injuries.

There was a report last week that Dumars was hired with a mandate to trade Williamson. Dumars denied on Tuesday that he has any such mandate.

"I read that last week," Dumars said of the reported mandate, per The Athletic's Will Guillory. "If I did, nobody told me."

The report came from Pelicans insider Shamit Dua, who wrote on social media on April 14 that Pelicans "ownership will mandate Dumars to keep [head coach] Willie Green and trade Zion."

Green was present at Dumars' news conference, which suggests that his job is safe. As for whether Dumars has a mandate from ownership to trade Williamson? He certainly wouldn't say so without a deal in place, if then, even. This remains a situation to watch play out.

Williamson did speak about his established relationship with Williamson, which he says stems from his role in the NBA's league office as the executive vice president and head of basketball operations. Dumars worked in that role from 2022-25 and was the league's public face in disciplinary matters.

Joe Dumars: At the league office I have had to talk to Zion a few times... I talked to Zion since I became EVP here and we had exceptional conversations... I called every player and talked to each one individually... I let em know "lets go, its time here in New Orleans" pic.twitter.com/6BYp14mzI5 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) April 22, 2025

"Well, I'll say this. At the league office, I've had to talk to Zion a few times," Dumars said, with a laugh. "So I do have a relationship with Zion that started in my role at the league office. I won't go into my conversations there.

"But we've talked since then. I've talked to Zion since I became EVP here. And we had exceptional conversations on the phone."

So is Zion on the trade block?

When healthy, Williamson has flashed the upside that made him the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke in 2019. But "when healthy" is a significant qualifier.

The Pelicans have played 472 regular-season games since drafting Williamson. Williamson has played in 214 of them, or roughly 45%.

He's played in more than 30 games in a single season just twice (61 in 2020-21; 70 in 2023-24) in the six seasons since he's been drafted. He played in 30 of 82 games this past season as the Pelicans finished with the second-worst record in the West (21-61) during a campaign that was wrecked by injuries to most of their core players.

At that point, it doesn't matter what Williamson does when he's on the court. This is a poor return on a No. 1 draft pick who's playing on a five-year, $197 million contract and is perpetually surrounded by concerns about his conditioning.

If ownership is fed up and ready to move on, few would be surprised. But it wasn't Dumars' job to relay that message on Tuesday, if so.