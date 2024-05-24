NBA Playoffs: Tyrese Haliburton ruled questionable for Pacers' Game 3 vs. Celtics

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 23: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball during the second quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 23, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers ruled star point guard Tyrese Haliburton questionable with left hamstring soreness for a must-win Game 3 against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Haliburton exited in the third quarter of the Pacers' 126-110 loss in Game 2 and was soon announced to be out for the rest of the game. Indiana is currently down 2-0 to Boston in the Eastern Conference finals and would need an unprecedented comeback if they lose in Game 3 at home.

The play where Haliburton came out didn't look too rough, but he had been visibly dealing with some pain or discomfort earlier in the game. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters after the game that Haliburton's hamstring was sore at halftime and he tried to play through it.

Here’s the moment Haliburton comes out. Doesn’t look too hobbled, more upset that they kept attacking him defensively. pic.twitter.com/xIFLgN37ne — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 24, 2024

Haliburton exited the game with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting with eight assists and zero turnovers in 28 minutes, after posting 25 points and 10 assists in the Pacers' Game 1 heartbreaker.

A hamstring injury is particularly concerning for Haliburton because he missed 10 games in January due to a strain of the same hamstring.