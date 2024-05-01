NBA Playoffs: Magic claw their way to 3-2 lead in

Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against the Orlando Magic during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

It wasn't easy. It wasn't smooth. It wasn't on most basic cable packages. But the Cleveland Cavaliers have a 3-2 lead.

Behind 26 points from Donovan Mitchell and a lead-saving block by Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic 104-103 in a pivotal Game 5 of their first-round series on Tuesday. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday in Orlando.

The game down to one final stop with seconds remaining in the first quarter, when Magic standout Franz Wagner drove to the basket for a would-be game-tying lay-up. Mobley had other plans

This article will be updated with more information.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!