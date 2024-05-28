NBA Playoffs: Celtics rally again past Pacers to secure sweep, spot in NBA Finals

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers - Game Four INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

For the third time in four games, the Indiana Pacers held a late fourth quarter lead.

For the third time in four games, the Boston Celtics erased it. Boston rallied from an 89-82 fourth-quarter deficit Monday night to secure a 105-102 win over the Pacers for a second comeback in two games in Indianapolis.

The win secures a 4-0 series win for the Celtics and a spot in the NBA Finals.

Boston trailed for most of the fourth quarter before tying the game at 102-102 on a Jaylen Brown floater. Then Derrick White secured the first lead of the quarter at 105-102 on a 3-pointer with 43.9 seconds remaining.

DERRICK WHITE’S CLUTCH CORNER THREE SENDS THE BOSTON CELTICS TO THE NBA FINALS

pic.twitter.com/OHYNY2TjfH — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) May 28, 2024

It proved to be the last bucket of the game and the series as the Celtics stunned the Pacers home crowd for a second straight game.

This story will be updated.